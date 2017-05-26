Recent news:

Neos secures backing from Aviva and Munich Re

Bernard Goyder 26 May 2017

The home insurance start-up Neos has secured a £5.0mn ($6.5mn) investment in a Series A funding round led by Aviva Ventures and that includes Munich Re, which is providing underwriting capacity.

The deal gives Aviva access to Neos's Internet of Things technology, which allows for the live monitoring of insured property, Neos said yesterday.

The capital injection follows an earlier investment by Zoopla operator ZPG in November 2016.

