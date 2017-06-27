Recent news:

Neon names Fell-Clark underwriting manager

Matthew Neill 27 June 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Neon has hired Annabel Fell-Clark as underwriting manager.

In addition Neon former head of casualty Andrew Dougall has been promoted to deputy active underwriter as the carrier seeks to strengthen its broader underwriting management team.

Fell-Clark was formerly CEO of Axa ART, the French firm's specialist insurer of art and valuables, for seven years from 2007.

At Axa she held responsibility for all UK, Asia, Scandinavia and International business via the London Market broker network.

She has since...

