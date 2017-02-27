Recent news:

Neon hires property duo

Bernard Goyder 27 February 2017

Neon has recruited Sam Yates and Jonathan Powell to its property insurance team, the Lloyd's managing agent said in a statement today.

Yates, who has worked at Ariel and FM Global in the past, will be responsible for expanding Neon's direct and facultative (D&F) business.

Powell's previous role was as line underwriter for personal lines at Hiscox. At Neon, he will focus on building a North American residential property book.

Chris Fisher, CEO of Neon Bermuda and head of property...

