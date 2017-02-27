Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

Neon hires property duo

Bernard Goyder 27 February 2017

Neon has recruited Sam Yates and Jonathan Powell to its property insurance team, the Lloyd's managing agent said in a statement today.

Yates, who has worked at Ariel and FM Global in the past, will be responsible for expanding Neon's direct and facultative (D&F) business.

Powell's previous role was as line underwriter for personal lines at Hiscox. At Neon, he will focus on building a North American residential property book.

Chris Fisher, CEO of Neon Bermuda and head of property...

