Neon gets PRA green light for $60mn sidecar

Adam McNestrie and Lucy Jones 19 December 2017

Lloyd's (re)insurer Neon will become the first party to use the new UK insurance-linked securities (ILS) framework after it secured approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to launch a sidecar.

The landmark transaction, through which Neon will raise $60mn of third-party capital via a vehicle called Neon Capital Managers Re (NCM Re), follows the passage of the ILS regulations through Parliament in November.



With the end of the year getting close, the Neon vehicle offered the first test of...

