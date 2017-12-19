Neon gets PRA green light for $60mn sidecar

Lloyd's (re)insurer Neon will become the first party to use the new UK insurance-linked securities (ILS) framework after it secured approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to launch a sidecar.
The landmark transaction, through which Neon will raise $60mn of
third-party capital via a vehicle called Neon Capital Managers Re
(NCM Re), follows the passage of the ILS regulations through
Parliament in November.
With the end of the year getting close, the Neon vehicle offered the first test of...
