4 December 2017

Neon files for $60mn sidecar via London ILS regime

Adam McNestrie and Fiona Robertson 4 December 2017

Lloyd's (re)insurer Neon is seeking to raise $60mn of third-party capital from a sidecar that could be the first vehicle set up under the new London insurance-linked securities (ILS) regulations, sources said.

It is understood to be seeking to raise the funds to support its catastrophe treaty reinsurance and direct and facultative (D&F) (re)insurance portfolios via a quota share arrangement.

The inclusion of property D&F in the vehicle is not commonly seen in the sidecar market.

