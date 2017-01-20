Recent news:

Neon cyber unit Tarian opens with £15mn line

Catrin Shi 20 January 2017

Neon-owned cyber venture Tarian has launched with a line size of £15mn ($18mn), The Insurance Insider understands.

Led by former Barbican cyber head Geoff White, Tarian will write cyber and technology business both directly for Neon Syndicate 2468 and for a consortium at Lloyd's.

Neon plans to underwrite a mix of open market, binder, line slip and specialised treaty reinsurance under the Tarian brand.

Sources told The Insurance Insider the consortium has been fully placed and that paper is being...

