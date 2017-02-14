Recent news:

Neon confirms Pritchard hire

Catrin Shi 13 February 2017

Neon today confirmed the appointment of Nick Pritchard as head of property reinsurance, as first reported by sister publication Trading Risk in September last year.

Pritchard joins Neon from Validus asset management platform AlphaCat, where he focused on business origination and underwriting.

Before that he had worked at Lloyd's carrier Talbot since 2005, prior to its acquisition by Validus.

Pritchard will initially be based in Neon's Bermuda office, and the appointment is effective immediately. He reports to Chris Fisher, CEO...

