Recent news:

Neon appoints head of pricing from Novae

Catrin Shi 7 December 2017

Neon has hired Tim Overton from Novae to the newly created role of head of pricing.

Overton held the same role at Novae for more than seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also has held senior pricing positions at Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe.

Overton reports to Neon's chief underwriting officer, Darren Lednor, and will work with the underwriting teams to develop technical pricing models, a governance framework and the analytical capabilities.

Recently, Neon also appointed Richard Heppell from...

