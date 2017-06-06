Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

Nelson: Lloyds ILS platform a possibility post-Brexit

Sofia Geraghty 6 June 2017

Lloyd's plans to form an insurance-linked securities (ILS) trading platform could be realised once Brexit matters have been dealt with, according to its outgoing chairman John Nelson.

"I don't think it's going to happen in the very short term, but once we get through Brexit and all these other issues that we have been dealing with - and not these market conditions - then I think that is something that will play a role," he said.

"I don't see any...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/1

