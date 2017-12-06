Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 December 2017

Navigators stock drops after KBW cuts rating

Ted Bunker 6 December 2017

Navigators shares dropped as much as 8.5 percent in New York trading today after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its rating on the stock to underperform, citing several factors at the specialty carrier.

General liability pricing headwinds, deteriorating underwriting results in US directors and officers lines, slowing reserve releases and/or fresh additions in some lines, and sub-par investment earnings were all cited by KBW analyst Christopher Campbell in a report dated yesterday.

Navigators fell as low as $46.20 in late...

