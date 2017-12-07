Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

Navigators shares bounce as Sandler ONeill says buy

Ted Bunker 7 December 2017

Navigators shares rebounded today in New York trading, climbing almost 7 percent by mid-afternoon after a new buy recommendation from investment bank Sandler O'Neill injected confidence into the market following an 8.2 percent decline yesterday on a downgrade by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Sandler O'Neill analyst Paul Newsome cited several factors for his buy rating, including a newly attractive valuation after yesterday's drop, and "overblown" concerns about the performance of the Stamford, Connecticut-based carrier's general liability segment.

Newsome also posited...

