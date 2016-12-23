Recent news:

Navigators scores an A grade from S&P on overseas unit

Ted Bunker 22 December 2016

Navigator Group's new international unit received an A rating from Standard & Poor's, which cited the parent company's two-decade track record of writing coverage for clients in the UK and Europe.

"The management and underwriting teams are made up largely of current Navigators professionals who have conducted business in the targeted regions," S&P's analysts said today.

The new unit, Navigators International Insurance Co Ltd, will give Navigators greater reach into the European Economic Area, S&P said. It has a stable...

