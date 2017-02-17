Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Navigators misses despite top and bottom line growth

Dan Ascher 17 February 2017

US specialty insurer Navigators reported an 8 percent gain in profit to $17.7mn in the fourth quarter, even as its international segment held back the results.

The $0.58 per share result fell short of the consensus view of $0.63 per share held by five Wall Street analysts surveyed by MarketWatch.com.

The carrier reported gross written premium growth of 13.6 percent as it revealed revenue of $367.5mn for the final quarter of last year.

The group saw premium growth across its...

