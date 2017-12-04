Recent news:

Navigators enters Spanish market

Laura Board 4 December 2017

Navigators International has installed a senior WR Berkley executive as country manager for Spain and opened an office in the Spanish capital.

Carlos Peña Kaiser was previously head of underwriting and middle market operations at WR Berkley. Before that he spent nearly 15 years with Chubb, most recently as general manager of Spain.

Navigators said the opening of the Madrid office reflects its strategy of expanding into new geographic markets.

The business will focus on serving companies domiciled in Spain,...

