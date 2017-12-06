Recent news:

Nationwide runs up $1.3bn California wildfire loss

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

Nationwide is expecting a gross loss of more than $1.3bn from the Californian wildfires which tore through the state in October, sister publication Trading Risk revealed earlier today.

The mutual is expecting a $1.2bn gross loss from the Tubbs wildfire, while the Atlas and Mendocino fires are expected to generate losses of $101mn and $50mn, respectively.

The aggregate number is substantially higher than the $800mn+ estimate Nationwide gave to its reinsurers as soft guidance, as previously reported by this publication...

