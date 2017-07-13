Recent news:

NatGen secures $70mn auto and homeowners quota shares

Matthew Neill 13 July 2017

US general insurer National General has arranged separate two-year auto and homeowners reinsurance placements each with $70mn per-event limits.

The auto cover, provided by Hannover Re, commanded a 31.2 percent provisional ceding commission, subject to a sliding scale up to a maximum of 32.8 percent if the loss ratio remains below 63.4 percent for the reinsured portions of the book.

If the ratio rises above 66.6 percent the minimum ceding commission falls to 29.6 percent. Hannover Re's liability is capped...

