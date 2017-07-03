Recent news:

NatGen names buyers of stake held by AmTrust

Matthew Neill 3 July 2017

Schroders, Coral Rock Investments and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Pension Plan are among the investors that bought AmTrust's 11.5 percent stake in affiliate National General Holdings last month, according to a regulatory filing.

In a prospectus related to the resale of the stock filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday (30 June), NatGen said the nearly 12.3 million shares could potentially be offered on the market. But it added that it could not confirm whether or not the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership