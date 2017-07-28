Recent news:

NatGen ensnared by latest Wells Fargo scandal

Ted Bunker 28 July 2017

A Wells Fargo plan to refund $80mn to consumers hit by redundant auto insurance charges may not affect carrier National General Holdings, which provided the bank with lender-placed cover for vehicles used as collateral for loans.



Any premiums that resulted from duplicate coverage were promptly returned to the bank, New York-based NatGen said after reports surfaced late yesterday indicating the lender had charged hundreds of thousands of auto loan customers for insurance they did not need.



Wells Fargo announced the...

