Napslo and AAMGA pick name for merged group

David Bull 8 March 2017

The proposed combination of the National Association of Professional Surplus Lines Offices (Napslo) and American Association of Managing General Agents (AAMGA) would be named the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), the two US industry trade bodies have decided.

In an update at a Napslo forum today, a panel of leaders from both associations introduced the name and updated members on how the new organization is taking shape.

The two associations entered merger talks last autumn, taking more formal steps...

