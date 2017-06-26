Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 June 2017

Nance named Axis US E&S property head

Matthew Neill 26 June 2017

Axis Insurance has appointed Marc Nance as head of its US excess and surplus (E&S) property division, the company announced today.

Nance will be based in Chicago and will report to Carlton Maner, CEO of Axis Insurance's US division.

He replaces Chris Endsley, who recently retired after almost nine years in the role, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Nance first joined Axis in January 2003 following its acquisition of Combined Specialty Insurance Company.

The executive most recently served as executive...

