Names-backed syndicates profits set to rise for 2015

Charlie Thomas 17 May 2017

The majority of Names-backed Lloyd's syndicates look set to report a profit for the 2015 year of account (YoA), with the group generating a simple average midpoint return on capacity of 5.5 percent.

Click to enlarge This is 2.2 percentage points ahead of the return posted by the aggregate of non-third party syndicates.

The YoA forecasts are stated before the deduction of members' agent fees, which amounted to £24mn in 2015.

The top performers were Beazley's Special Purpose Arrangement (SPA)...

