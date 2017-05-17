Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 May 2017

Search archive

Names-backed syndicates profits set to rise for 2015

Charlie Thomas 17 May 2017

The majority of Names-backed Lloyd's syndicates look set to report a profit for the 2015 year of account (YoA), with the group generating a simple average midpoint return on capacity of 5.5 percent.

Click to enlarge This is 2.2 percentage points ahead of the return posted by the aggregate of non-third party syndicates.

The YoA forecasts are stated before the deduction of members' agent fees, which amounted to £24mn in 2015.

The top performers were Beazley's Special Purpose Arrangement (SPA)...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π