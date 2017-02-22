Recent news:

Mutual insurer M&A expected to heat up in coming years

Dan Ascher 22 February 2017

Mergers, acquisitions and capital raises in the mutual insurance market are expected to accelerate over the next three years, according to an analysis from boutique investment bank Stonybrook Capital.

After decades of relative stagnation, "the mutual insurance company space has been anything but quiet over the last few years," said Joe Scheerer, the New York-based firm's principal and managing director.

Predicting an uptick in activity, the investment banker said the shift was partly driven by the culture within mutual carriers...

