Munich Re US taps Mozeika to lead InsurTech initiatives

Ted Bunker 24 January 2017

Munich Re US named Robert Mozeika as its innovation executive to both connect clients with useful developments produced in the InsurTech space and prospect for potential investment opportunities.

Steve Levy, reinsurance division president, said: "This is an integral role for the reinsurance division and is a natural evolution for Bob who has established a leadership position in the InsurTech space."

"Our goal is to identify opportunities and collaborate with clients to bring to market new insurance solutions and products coming...

