Munich Re to keep annual profits stable at 'EUR2bn+: report

Munich Re will aim to hold annual net profit steady at "EUR2bn plus" ($2.4bn) for the new few years, amid low interest rates and pricing pressure, CEO Joachim Wenning has reportedly said.
According to a Reuters report, the CEO told journalists there would not be "big jumps back to previous earnings levels", and instead Munich Re's profit increases would happen gradually.
However, Wenning said P&C reinsurance rate increases following the spate of natural catastrophes in the second half of the...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership