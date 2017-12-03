Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Munich Re to keep annual profits stable at 'EUR2bn+: report

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

Munich Re will aim to hold annual net profit steady at "EUR2bn plus" ($2.4bn) for the new few years, amid low interest rates and pricing pressure, CEO Joachim Wenning has reportedly said.

According to a Reuters report, the CEO told journalists there would not be "big jumps back to previous earnings levels", and instead Munich Re's profit increases would happen gradually.

However, Wenning said P&C reinsurance rate increases following the spate of natural catastrophes in the second half of the...

