Recent news:

Munich Re to gain India go-ahead

Matthew Neill 29 December 2016

Munich Re is to be awarded final approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to establish a branch in the country.

The reinsurer is understood to have received "R3" approval, but is awaiting final procedural clearance from the regulator.

Earlier this week Hannover Re and Scor announced they had secured final approval to set up branch offices in India.



US life reinsurer Reinsurance Group of America also confirmed it had its application to operate as a...

