Recent news:

Munich Re takes part in £7.5mn InsurTech funding

Matthew Neill 16 January 2017

Munich Re is among the participants in a £7.5mn ($9.5mn) Series A funding round for InsurTech start-up Bought By Many, through its venture capital arm HSB Ventures.

The round was led by European venture capital firm Octopus Ventures, alongside Munich Re and existing Bought By Many investors.

Bought By Many enables individuals with specific insurance requirements to search for offers from existing providers through use of collective buying power, including in areas such as pet insurance for rare breeds and...

