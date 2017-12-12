Recent news:

Munich Re swoops for Axa lead with rate reduction

Adam McNestrie 12 December 2017

Munich Re has taken over the leadership position on Axa Corporate Solutions' major aviation quota share after offering an 11th-hour improvement in terms to the client, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The renewal demonstrates the scope for upward rating pressure to be choked off by reinsurers looking to increase market share in an environment where supply still exceeds demand.

The treaty, which renews on 1 December, looked set to roll over on unchanged terms, with Swiss Re continuing as the...

