Recent news:

Munich Re Specialty draws Asia head from Euler Hermes

Laura Board 4 July 2017

Munich Re Specialty Group has appointed Celine Ang to the new position of head of Asia from Allianz-backed trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

Ang will start on 1 August and be responsible for Munich Re Syndicate offices across the region. She will be based in Singapore.

A spokesperson said Munich Re Syndicate Singapore will become the central underwriting hub in the region under Ang.

The representative said the hub will add further speciality lines to its existing range of niche...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership