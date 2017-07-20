Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 July 2017

Munich Re re-enters Iran with life deal: report

Matthew Neill 20 July 2017

Munich Re has struck a deal to cover the life insurance book of Iranian carrier Saman Insurance as the company seeks to re-establish a presence in the country following the end of sanctions last year.

According to a report in Iranian news outlet Ibena, Saman's CEO Ahmadreza Zarrabieh told a press conference yesterday Munich Re had agreed a deal to cover risks up to EUR1.0mn ($1.2mn) of liabilities from the life book. h

A spokesperson for Munich Re confirmed to...

