Munich Re re-enters Iran with life deal: report

Munich Re has struck a deal to cover the life insurance book of Iranian carrier Saman Insurance as the company seeks to re-establish a presence in the country following the end of sanctions last year.
According to a report in Iranian news outlet Ibena, Saman's CEO Ahmadreza Zarrabieh told a press conference yesterday Munich Re had agreed a deal to cover risks up to EUR1.0mn ($1.2mn) of liabilities from the life book. h
A spokesperson for Munich Re confirmed to...
