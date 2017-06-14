Recent news:

Munich Re lead reinsurer for Grenfell Tower carrier

Dan Ascher and Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

Munich Re is the lead reinsurer for the Norwegian carrier Protector Forsikring ASA, which insures the Grenfell Tower in west London that was devastated by a fire on Tuesday night.

A source told this publication that Protector had written an insurance policy for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), covering the body for both property and liability losses.

The size of Munich Re's participation on the reinsurance programme is not known, but is believed to be sizeable.

The...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership