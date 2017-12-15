Recent news:

Munich Re increases stake in aviation insurer

Catrin Shi 15 December 2017

Munich Re has bought an additional 11 percent of shares in Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers to take it to a majority holding.

Following the acquisition, Munich Re will own 51 percent of the London entity and a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway will continue to own 49 percent, Global said.

Global is the company that manages the Global Aerospace underwriting pool.

According to the firm's website, in 2017 Munich Re held a 44.96 percent stake in the underwriting pool, while Berkshire...

