Munich Re-backed InsurTech Nimbla in funding drive

Bernard Goyder 8 December 2017

Nimbla, a trade credit insurance start-up, is on the hunt for series A funding.

The Munich Re Digital Partners-supported MGA, set up by two former derivatives brokers, provides invoice insurance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The funding round comes a month after Nimbla began writing businesses on the paper of Great Lakes Insurance, a Munich Re subsidiary.

Nimbla was one of 24 firms included in the second cohort of the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory sandbox.

The sandbox allows start-ups...

