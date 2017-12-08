Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 December 2017

Munich Re-backed InsurTech Nimbla in funding drive

Bernard Goyder 8 December 2017

Nimbla, a trade credit insurance start-up, is on the hunt for series A funding.

The Munich Re Digital Partners-supported MGA, set up by two former derivatives brokers, provides invoice insurance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The funding round comes a month after Nimbla began writing businesses on the paper of Great Lakes Insurance, a Munich Re subsidiary.

Nimbla was one of 24 firms included in the second cohort of the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory sandbox.

