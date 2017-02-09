Recent news:

Multiple tornadoes hit Louisiana

Bernard Goyder 8 February 2017

Louisiana has been hit by at least six tornadoes that destroyed around 250 homes and left more than 10,000 without power on 7 February.

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and sent out the National Guard after the strong winds hit seven parishes in the state.

Eastern New Orleans suffered the heaviest damage, and some entrances to Interstate 10 remained closed as of last night.

Local news station WGNO ABC reported that about 250 homes were...

