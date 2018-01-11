Recent news:

Mudslides destroy 100 homes in California

Bernard Goyder 11 January 2018

Mudslides have killed 17 people in Montecito, California, and destroyed 100 homes and damaged at least 300 more, according to reports.

Rescue workers are still searching for survivors after boulders became dislodged from a hillside, in an area devastated by wildfires in December.

Montecito lies on the border between Santa Barbara County and Ventura County, where the Thomas wildfire destroyed over 1,000 structures before Christmas.

The average property price in Santa Barbara, on the California coast, is just over $1mn,...

