Recent news:

MS&AD profits up a fifth in 2016

Charlie Thomas 19 May 2017

Group ordinary profits at MS&AD rose by 20.9 percent for the full-year 2016 to 353bn yen ($3.18bn), driven by increased profits in the domestic non-life insurance business, the carrier reported today.

Net income rose by 15.9 percent year-on-year for the 12 months to 31 March to 210bn yen, marking the fifth successive year of net income growth.

Net premiums written increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year to 3.4tn yen due to the inclusion of MS Amlin in the scope of consolidation...

