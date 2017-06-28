Recent news:

MS Amlin to establish EU hub in Brussels

Laura Board 28 June 2017

MS Amlin has become the third major insurance entity to announce plans to establish an EU hub in Brussels in order to retain passporting rights after Brexit.

The carrier is following in the footsteps of QBE, which made its decision earlier this month, and of Lloyd's, which chose Brussels as its EU hub in March and said this week it plans to submit regulatory paperwork for the business in September.

Earlier this month Tom Franck, the Belgian government's deputy director...

