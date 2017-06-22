Recent news:

MS Amlin names Hamburg marine and aviation lead

Matthew Neill 22 June 2017

MS Amlin has hired Björn Gehrcken as lead class underwriter of marine and aviation based in the company's Hamburg office.

Gehrcken joined the carrier on 1 April and will focus writing cargo and cargo liability business in the German market.

Prior to that he worked in transport sector insurance brokerage for intermediary Oskar Schunck.

In addition, he will act as development underwriter for MS Amlin's other classes in the country...

