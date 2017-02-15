Recent news:

MS Amlin joins Flood Re

Catrin Shi 14 February 2017

MS Amlin has signed up to take part in UK government-backed flood insurance scheme Flood Re.

Flood Re aims to deliver more affordable insurance for households in areas at high risk of flooding.

The scheme, which was launched last year, will be accessible by all MS Amlin brokers and coverholder partners for new business from this month and for renewal business from 1 March.

Martyn Dolan, leading class underwriter for household at MS Amlin, said the company's entry into the...

