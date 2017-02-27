Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

Search archive

MS Amlin buys Hong Kong yacht MGA

Bernard Goyder 27 February 2017

MS Amlin has acquired Phoenix Underwriters, a Hong Kong-based managing general agency (MGA) that specialises in insuring yachts.

The MGA's four-person team will be integrated into MS Amlin's Hong Kong operation later in the year, according to a statement from the carrier today.

Phoenix specialises in cover for yachts, super-yachts and commercial vessels.

Simon Clarke, CEO of MS Amlin Asia Pacific, said: "The acquisition continues our international strategy of adding marine products to our core portfolio and providing our clients...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π