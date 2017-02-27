Recent news:

MS Amlin buys Hong Kong yacht MGA

Bernard Goyder 27 February 2017

MS Amlin has acquired Phoenix Underwriters, a Hong Kong-based managing general agency (MGA) that specialises in insuring yachts.

The MGA's four-person team will be integrated into MS Amlin's Hong Kong operation later in the year, according to a statement from the carrier today.

Phoenix specialises in cover for yachts, super-yachts and commercial vessels.

Simon Clarke, CEO of MS Amlin Asia Pacific, said: "The acquisition continues our international strategy of adding marine products to our core portfolio and providing our clients...

