Recent news:

MS Amlin builds LatAm hub

Catrin Shi 6 March 2017

MS Amlin has hired Frank Padilla from XL Catlin as a senior casualty underwriter in its Latin American hub.

Padilla will be responsible for developing the international casualty account for the region, which MS Amlin has described as "strategically important".

Padilla has 13 years of experience in Latin America. Most recently, he was a casualty underwriter at XL Catlin for Latin America and the Caribbean.

In his new role, he will be based in Miami but will also have support...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership