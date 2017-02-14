Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

MS Amlin boosts MS&AD net premiums

Charlie Thomas 14 February 2017

Group profits at MS&AD rose by 21.7 percent to 318.8bn yen ($2.8bn) for the nine months to 31 December, driven by profits in the domestic non-life business.

Net income increased by 22.8 percent year-on-year to 209.6bn yen.

The nine-month report includes the results of MS Amlin, which MS&AD acquired on 1 February 2016.

The international business generated a third-quarter profit of 35.2bn yen, up 5.4 percent on the prior-year period. Earnings at the domestic non-life business were up 46.5 percent...

