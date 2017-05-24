Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 May 2017

Motor insurer Sabre exploring sale or IPO

Bernard Goyder and Adam McNestrie 24 May 2017

The car insurer Sabre is considering an initial public offering or a sale as its private equity owner looks to liquidate its position, the London Evening Standard has reported.

Banking sources have been talking about a potential sale of the specialty motor insurer for the last 12 months, with an abortive sale process run by a boutique investment bank last year.

The Evening Standard reported that an IPO could value the business at £600mn, which is the price tag that...

