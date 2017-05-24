Recent news:

Motor insurer Sabre exploring sale or IPO

Bernard Goyder and Adam McNestrie 24 May 2017

The car insurer Sabre is considering an initial public offering or a sale as its private equity owner looks to liquidate its position, the London Evening Standard has reported.

Banking sources have been talking about a potential sale of the specialty motor insurer for the last 12 months, with an abortive sale process run by a boutique investment bank last year.

The Evening Standard reported that an IPO could value the business at £600mn, which is the price tag that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership