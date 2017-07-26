Recent news:

Mortgage aids Arch as P&C insurance in the red

Iulia Ciutina 26 July 2017

Arch Capital has reported operating earnings of $1.21 per share in line with Wall Street's $1.20 per share estimate, but above the prior-year period's $1.13 per share.

This represented an operating return on equity (RoE) of 8.5 percent for the period, 60 basis points (bps) below the prior-year performance.



Net income stood at $1.25 per share versus $1.65 per share generated in Q2 2016, translating into an RoE of 8.7 percent, 4.6 percentage points less year-on-year.



The group's combined ratio...

