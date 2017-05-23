Recent news:

Morocco oil loss lands Lloyds carriers in court

Matthew Neill 23 May 2017

A number of Lloyd's carriers are embroiled in legal action in New York over the alleged theft of $400mn of oil by Moroccan refinery Société Anonyme Marocaine de l'Industrie du Raffinage (Samir), court documents show.

The action was brought by US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group in the Southern District Court of New York in March and was moved to the Supreme Court of New York on 8 May.

The buyout firm advanced Samir a shipment of oil through its...

