More European CFOs see buybacks and M&A ahead: Moodys

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

European insurers' capital managers are increasingly focused on deploying surplus funds, and for many that means stock buybacks and acquisitions, according to a CFO survey by Moody's Investors Service.

By comparison, a similar poll a year ago found most CFOs focused on preserving or increasing their company's excess capital as Solvency II standards took hold.

In the latest survey, 41 percent of the 18 CFOs who responded said they had plans to deploy at least some of the excess capital...

