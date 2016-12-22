Recent news:

Moodys puts Allied World on credit watch

Laura Board 22 December 2016

Moody's Investors Service has become the latest ratings agency to put Allied World under review for a potential downgrade following the group's agreement to sell itself to Canada's Fairfax Financial for $4.85bn.

The rating agency's review includes the Baa1 senior debt rating for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd and the A2 insurance financial strength (IFS) rating of the carrier's insurance subsidiaries.

Moody's said it made the move because of Fairfax's lower credit profile, an expectation that Fairfax would likely...

