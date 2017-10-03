Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Search archive

Modelling companies diverge on HIM forecasts

Laura Board and Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

Catastrophe modelling firms have failed to reach a consensus on the impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as carriers attempt to count the cost of a fast-moving claims situation.

Two of the big three modelling companies - AIR Worldwide and Karen Clark & Co (KCC) - concurred in predicting that Maria would be the costliest event.

Indeed, AIR's Maria loss estimate of between $40bn and a surprisingly high $85bn delivered just over a week ago shocked the market, with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue October 2017/1

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π