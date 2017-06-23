Recent news:

Mitchell to expand recall business at MS Amlin

Catrin Shi 23 June 2017

Former XL Catlin head of product recall Ed Mitchell is to join MS Amlin in September to expand its recall offering, The Insurance Insider understands.

MS Amlin already has a small UK product recall book, underwritten by Bryn Samuel, which falls under the international liability division.

The London carrier's product recall book currently focuses on products outside of the food and beverage arena in the UK. It is understood it also writes a small amount of recall business through a...

