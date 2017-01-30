Recent news:

Mississippi storms lead to flooding and university closure

Charlie Thomas 27 January 2017

Severe storms that struck the US state of Mississippi over the weekend have resulted in minor flooding and the closure of William Carey University, a Baptist institution south of downtown Hattiesburg.

Sister title Inside FAC reported that college officials had closed the campus where 3,200 students study and 800 students live and were not sure when it would reopen.

More than 1,100 homes in the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal were damaged or destroyed, state officials said this week.

Much...

