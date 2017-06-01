Recent news:

Minova seals Cap Z refinance as Ebitda rises 26%

Adam McNestrie 1 June 2017

Minova Insurance has finalised a deal to refinance the first part of its preference share deal with private equity house Capital Z with debt from investment firm Pricoa.

The distribution group also announced that its full-year 2016 Ebitda grew by 26 percent to £17.4mn ($22.3mn).

Revenues for the group, which is the parent company of broker BMS and MGA Pioneer, climbed by 22.5 percent to £103mn.

Minova issued $50.7mn of preference shares to Cap Z in May 2014, along with...

